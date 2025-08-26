Patriots Keeping S Kyle Dugger Despite Trade Talks

The New England Patriots will reportedly keep S Kyle Dugger on their active roster, despite the recent trade talks with teams around the league, according to Andrew Callahan.

Callahan adds that while the Patriots discussed trades for Dugger, they were “not close on a deal” as of Tuesday morning.

Dugger, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus and re-signed with New England on a four-year, $58 million extension.

In 2024, Dugger appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 81 tackles, one sack, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.