Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ian Rapoport reports that Patriots’ LB Raekwon McMillan suffered a torn ACL during a recent practice and will miss the 2021 NFL season as a result.

Rapoport adds that this is the second time McMillan has torn his ACL, yet last time it was in his other knee. You can expect the Patriots to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

McMillan, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders last year as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532 that included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots back in March.

In 2020, McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.