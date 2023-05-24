Patriots Lose Two OTA Practices For Offseason Rules Violation

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the Patriots are being docked two days of voluntary organized team activities due to a violation of offseason rules.

The Patriots recently announced that Thursday’s practice has been canceled and Reiss adds that the team will lose another practice next week.

Some assumed that Bill Belichick may have given the team a day off.

OTAs are voluntary, but they still matter for younger players looking to learn the team’s system and position themselves for roster spots later this summer.

In recent years, head coaches such Pete Carroll, Urban Meyer and Mike McCarthy were all fined for offseason violations with their respective teams also losing OTA practices, so it’s possible there could be fines as well for the undisclosed violation.

We’ll have more regarding the Patriots as the news is available.