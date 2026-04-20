Latest AFC Draft Rumors: Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists Bills WR Keon Coleman as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft.
- According to Tony Pauline, Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez is a name to keep in mind for the Bills late in the first round.
- The Bills want to find more scheme fits for new DC Jim Leonhard‘s defense. On the wants list are long-term solutions at edge rusher, a nickel defender and a run-stopping nose tackle. (Albert Breer)
Dolphins
- The Dolphins are expected to prioritize prospects who are clean, safe and have quality athletic traits in the first draft under GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley. (Albert Breer)
- Penn State QB Drew Allar had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Tom Pelissero)
Jets
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says other teams are hoping the Jets take Ohio State LB Arvell Reese and pass on Texas Tech DE David Bailey so he’s available for them.
- SNY’s Connor Hughes says most of the league sources he’s spoken to believe Reese will be the pick.
- He also mentions the Jets have explored trading into the top 10.
- In his Monday draft intel podcast, Todd McShay said his information is now pointing toward Reese as the pick after admitting he thought it was going to be Bailey for a while.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Jets are one of the teams that seem the most interested in Alabama QB Ty Simpson.
- Penn State QB Drew Allar had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Tom Pelissero)
- North Dakota State QB Cole Payton has met extensively with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)
Patriots
- Edge rusher, tackle and tight end are needs the Patriots hope to address in the draft. They’d specifically like to add some more speed to their pass rush. (Albert Breer)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!