Patriots Made Three Roster Moves Wednesday

The New England Patriots announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to the practice squad.

Patriots sign TE Shane Zylstra to the practice squad; Waive S Eric Butler and WR Jimmy Kibble from injured reserve: https://t.co/pSHsJXWGQ8 pic.twitter.com/lguooN3ZRZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 2, 2026

They also cut S Eric Butler and WR Jimmy Kibble from injured reserve.

Zylstra, 29, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad before being called up to the active roster that year.

Zylstra re-signed one a one-year deal as an ERFA for 2023 and signed a one-year deal to remain in Detroit for the 2024 season. He was cut after camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in November.

From there, Zylstra re-signed with Detroit on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. He signed on with the Bills in 2026 but was later released.

In 2025, Zylstra appeared in six games for the Lions and caught three passes for 20 yards receiving.