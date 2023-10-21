Patriots Make Five Roster Moves Including Placing OL Riley Reiff On IR

The New England Patriots made several roster moves for their Week 7 game, according to Mike Reiss.

The full list of moves includes:

Patriots activated CB Jack Jones from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Patriots activated ST Cody Davis from the PUP list.

from the PUP list. Patriots placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Patriots elevated WR Jalen Reagor and DT Trysten Hill to their active roster.

Reiff, 34, is a former first-round pick by the Lions in the 2012 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $7,993,700 rookie contract with Detroit and made another $8,070,000 under his fifth-year option.

Reiff signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. He was entering the fourth year of the deal and was set to make base salaries of $10.9 million and $11.65 million the next two seasons when Minnesota forced him to take a pay cut entering the 2020 season.

The Vikings opted to release Reiff the following offseason. He landed with the Bengals on a one-year, $7.5 million deal in 2021, then signed on with the Bears during camp for the 2022 season.

From there, Reiff joined the Patriots this past offseason.

In 2022, Reiff appeared in 16 games for the Bears and made 10 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 51 overall tackle out of 81 qualifying players.