Patriots Make Five Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster moves Tuesday.

The full list includes:

  • Patriots designated LB Josh Uche to return from injured reserve.
  • Patriots activated DB Joshuah Bledsoe from the non-football injury list.
  • Patriots activated DB Kyle Dugger from the COVID-19 list.
  • Patriots waived LB Calvin Munson.
  • Patriots placed G Alex Redmond on the practice squad injured list.

Uche, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England. 

In 2021, Uche has appeared in nine games for the Patriots and recorded 10 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

