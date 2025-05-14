Patriots Make Two Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced they signed RB Trayveon Williams and released DT Eric Johnson II in a corresponding roster move.

Williams, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texans A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract last year and did the same in March of 2024. Cincinnati added him to their practice squad in August of last year and quickly promoted him to the active roster.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded two tackles on special teams. He did not record any offensive stats.