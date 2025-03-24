Patriots Matching Raiders Offer Sheet For LB Christian Elliss

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots plan to match the offer sheet for LB Christian Elliss from the Raiders.

He adds it’s a two-year deal, with Aaron Wilson reporting last week that the deal had a cap charge of $4.8 million in Year 1.

The Patriots had placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Elliss, which means they wouldn’t receive any compensation for him should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Elliss, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in September 2021 and he was on and off their taxi squad.

Philadelphia waived Elliss in 2023 and he was later claimed by the Patriots.

In 2024, Christian Elliss appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 80 tackles, a fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass defenses.