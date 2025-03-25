Patriots Matching Two-Year, $13.5M Offer Sheet For LB Christian Elliss

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Patriots are matching the Raiders offer sheet for RFA LB Christian Elliss for two years, $13.5 million.

Fowler adds Elliss was due $3.263 million on a right-of-first-refusal tender and will get a decent raise on this offer sheet with New England.

Elliss, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in September 2021 and he was on and off their taxi squad.

Philadelphia waived Elliss in 2023 and the Patriots later claimed him.

In 2024, Christian Elliss appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 80 tackles, a fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass defenses.