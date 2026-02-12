Patriots Moving DC Terrell Williams To ‘High-Ranking’ Role On Staff

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are moving DC Terrell Williams to a high-ranking role on their coaching staff now that he is cancer-free.

Rapoport notes that New England has opened up the defensive coordinator position, and ILBs coach Zak Kuhr is considered a top candidate after calling their defensive plays in the Super Bowl.

Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September and had a medical scare back in August when he left practice early. Doug Kyed reported at the time that Williams left due to dehydration, and his departure was precautionary.

Williams, 51, began his coaching career at Fort Scott CC in 1998 as a DL coach. He had a number of stops at different colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders as their DL coach in 2012.

From there, Williams spent three years as the Dolphins DL coach before the Titans hired him in the same role for the 2018 season. He was hired by the Patriots to be the DC under Mike Vrabel ahead of the 2025 season.

After four years, Williams was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach and spent one season in the role before joining the Lions as their DL coach in 2024.