Patriots Naming Matt Groh As New Director of Player Personnel

The New England Patriots announced that they have named Matt Groh as their new Director of Player Personnel.

Matt Groh named Director of Player Personnel: https://t.co/mcWWjMAMWN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 15, 2022

Groh will be replacing Dave Ziegler, who followed former Pats OC Josh McDaniels to the Raiders when he was recently hired as their head coach.

He spent the last 11 seasons with the Patriots and was the college scouting director last season. He has also served as scout and scouting assistant during his time with the team.

His brother Mike Groh is the former receivers coach for the Colts, who recently agreed to become the WR coach for the New York Giants.

We will have more news on Groh and the Patriots as it becomes available.