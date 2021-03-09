Patriots Not Expected To Franchise G Joe Thuney

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are not expected to use their franchise tag on G Joe Thuney for the second straight year.

Thuney will instead get an opportunity to test the open market and he should be in high demand as one of the best offensive linemen available.

Thuney, 28, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney last year, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Thuney appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots, making 16 starts for them at guard.

