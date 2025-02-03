Patriots Not Retaining Assistant Coach Matthew Slater

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are not retaining special assistant to the head coach Matthew Slater under new HC Mike Vrabel.

New England QB Drake Maye praised Slater as one of his most notable mentors while helping him in “all aspects of life.”

Slater, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008 out of UCLA. He’s played his entire NFL career with the Patriots and is a ten-time Pro Bowl selection.

For his career, Slater appeared in 239 games over 16 seasons and recorded 191 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery, plus two tackles for loss, a blocked punt and a blocked punt touchdown. He returned kickoffs early in his career and started three games for the Patriots at safety in 2011. On offense, he had two carries for 11 yards and one catch for 46 yards.

Slater joined the Patriots as a special assistant to the head coach under then-HC Jerod Mayo for the 2024 season.