Patriots OC Josh McDaniels Wins Assistant Coach Of The Year

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday at NFL Honors.

The Patriots’ offense and QB Drake Maye, in particular, made big strides in 2025 under McDaniels and are a step away from wining the Super Bowl.

Here’s the voting breakdown for this award:

Josh McDaniels, New England: 249 points (17 first-place votes)

Vance Joseph, Denver: 176 (10)

Brian Flores, Minnesota: 130 (8)

Klint Kubiak, Seattle: 102 (3)

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia: 78 (4)

Matt Burke, Houston (3)

Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville (2)

Robert Saleh, San Francisco (2)

Aaron Kromer, Buffalo (1)

McDaniels, 49, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots. He finally took a job with the Raiders in 2022.

Las Vegas opted to fire McDaniels midseason. McDaniels led the Raiders to a record of 9-16 (36.0 percent).

The Patriots brought McDaniels back on offensive coordinator last year.