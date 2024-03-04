Patriots Offering New Contract To WR Kendrick Bourne

Andrew Callahan reports that the Patriots are offering a new contract to WR Kendrick Bourne, adding that other teams may still be interested in the veteran including the Bills, Rams, and Jets.

Bourne, 28, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve by New England at the end of October with a knee injury.

In 2023, Bourne appeared in eight games for the Patriots and caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have more on Bourne as it becomes available.