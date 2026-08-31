Patriots Officially Add 12 Players To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced 12 signings to their practice squad Monday evening just after reducing their roster down to 53 players this past weekend.

Here’s the full list:

Wishnowsky, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky then agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million. He had two years remaining on that deal when San Francisco cut him in May. He caught on with Washington’s practice squad but was released shortly thereafter.

From there, he signed with the Bills back in September of 2025 and re-signed with them again in March of 2026. However, Buffalo cut him during final roster cuts.

In 2024, Wishnowsky appeared in 13 games for the Bills and punted 38 times with a 41.8 average, three touchbacks and 18 kicks inside the 20.

Pharms, 29, went undrafted out of Friends University in Wichita, Kansas before eventually being drafted by the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2022.

He signed with the Patriots in July 2022 and re-signed to the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

Pharms spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and was on the active roster 2024 before being waived after camp in 2025. He re-signed the practice squad and was waived again following the regular season.

In 2025, Pharms appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Haskins, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan by the Titans with the No. 131 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when Tennessee cut him loose this week as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

Haskins missed all of the 2023 season after landing on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He was waived by the Titans in 2024 and claimed off waivers by the Chargers.

He then caught on with New England ahead of the 2026 season and is among their final roster cuts with the chance to return to the practice squad.

In 2025, Haskins appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 13 yards and no touchdowns.