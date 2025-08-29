Patriots Officially Cut S Jabrill Peppers, Among Four Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced they officially released S Jabrill Peppers on Friday.
New England also claimed DT Eric Gregory off waivers from the Bengals, signed OT Thayer Munford Jr. to the practice squad, and cut G Jack Conley in a corresponding move.
The Patriots create $4 million in cap space and $2.45 million in dead money by releasing Peppers, per OverTheCap.
Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.
Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.
Peppers returned to New England on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension last year. He was set to make a base salary of $4,500,000 this season.
In 2024, Peppers appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded 40 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!