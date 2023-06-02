Patriots Officially Place S Devin McCourty On Retired List

The New England Patriots officially placed DB Devin McCourty on the retired list Friday.

McCourty announced his retirement a few months ago, but the Patriots waited until now as a procedural move.

The Patriots will carry $3.5 million of dead money in 2023 and another $6.2 million in 2024.

McCourty, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He played out the fourth year of his five-year, $47.5 million contract that includes $28.5 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9 million for the 2019 season.

McCourty later agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract that includes $17 million guaranteed in 2020. He returned to New England on a one-year, $9 million contract last offseason and was set to be an unrestricted free agent.