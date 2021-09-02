Patriots Officially Place WR N’Keal Harry On IR, Sign Three To PS

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they’ve placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve and signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to their practice squad.

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

Harry was injured during the team’s second preseason game after he leaped for a deep pass and hit the ground hard.

Harry formally requested a trade from New England this summer but there hasn’t been any reported traction towards a deal.

Harry, 23, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry next offseason.

In 2020, Harry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Gilbert, 30, was a sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. However, he was waived at the start of the season and was later signed to the Rams’ practice squad.

Gilbert had brief stints with the Patriots, Lions, and Raiders before signing with the Panthers practice squad in 2017. He was on and off of the unit throughout 2018.

From there, Gilbert signed on with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF before joining the Browns in April of 2019. He was later waived by the Browns and added to their practice squad before joining the Cowboys last October.

Dallas released him on Tuesday.

In 2020, Gilbert played in one game for the Cowboys, completing 21 of 38 passes (55.3%) with one touchdown and one interception.