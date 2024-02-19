Patriots OL James Ferentz Announces Retirement From NFL

Per Doug Kyed, Patriots OL James Ferentz has announced his retirement from the NFL, via his Instagram account.

Ferentz, 34, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He signed on with the Texans before he was waived and claimed by the Broncos.

The Broncos released Ferentz in 2017 and he signed with the Patriots. Since then, he was on and off their roster for the next six years, winning two Super Bowls with New England.

In 2023, Ferentz appeared in and started one game for the Patriots. For his career, Ferentz played for eight seasons, appearing in 61 games and making 10 starts.

The staff at NFLTR wishes Ferentz the best in his retirement from the NFL!