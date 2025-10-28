Patriots Open To Moving S Kyle Dugger Ahead Of Trade Deadline

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots are open to moving S Kyle Dugger ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Schefter “would bet” Dugger will no longer be in New England when the deadline passes. His tone implied Dugger could be considered for release in the coming weeks if they cannot find a trade partner.

The veteran is in the second year of a four-year, $58 million extension and is set to make base salaries of $10.75 million and $11.75 million in the next two seasons, respectively.

Dugger signed a large extension before last season and played 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. With the new regime coming in under HC Mike Vrabel, Dugger seems to have been phased out, playing just 44 percent of defensive snaps, the lowest rate of his career thus far.

Dugger, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus and re-signed with New England on a four-year, $58 million extension.

In 2025, Dugger has appeared in seven games for the Patriots and recorded 17 total tackles.