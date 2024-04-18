Patriots OT Calvin Anderson Agrees To Rework Contract

According to Field Yates, the Patriots and OT Calvin Anderson agreed to a renegotiated contract that will slightly reduce his $3.35 million salary for 2024 to create $990,000 in cap space.

Anderson, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. However, New England waived him after just a couple of weeks and he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets waived Anderson coming out of the preseason and he signed to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their roster after a month.

Denver re-signed Anderson as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and brought him back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed a two-year deal with the Patriots this past offseason.

In 2023, Anderson appeared in five games and started twice for the Patriots.