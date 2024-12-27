Patriots Place CB Marcus Jones On IR, Among Other Moves

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster moves on Friday for their Week 17 game against the Jets.

The full list of moves includes:

Patriots placed CB Marcus Jones on injured reserve

on injured reserve Patriots signed T Caedan Wallace to their active roster

to their active roster Patriots elevated WR Alex Erickson and LB Monty Rice to their active roster

Jones, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Patriots out of Houston. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract.

Jones will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 58 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and 35 pass defenses.