Patriots Place DE Trey Flowers On PUP List

The New England Patriots have placed DE Trey Flowers on the active/PUP list Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

This is usually because a player needs to pass a conditioning test before being activated.

The Patriots opted to sign Flowers after a recent workout so it would be surprising if it took a while for him to be activated.

Flowers, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,838,932 contract with the Patriots in 2018 before agreeing to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019.

Flowers was set to make a base salary of $16 million in the final two years of the deal when the Lions released him. He caught on with the Dolphins in 2022.

In 2022, Flowers appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded four tackles.