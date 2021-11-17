Patriots Place LB Josh Uche On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots officially placed LB Josh Uche on injured reserve with an ankle injury Wednesday.

Uche, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.

In 2021, Uche has appeared in nine games for the Patriots and recorded 10 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.