Patriots Place LB Raekwon McMillan On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This will end McMillan’s season before it even begins. He had re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal this offseason.

McMillan, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders in 2020 as part of a pick swap.

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532, which included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season.

McMillan then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2021 and followed that up with a one-year extension in September despite tearing his ACL. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, McMillan appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 35 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.