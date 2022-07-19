Patriots Place OL Chasen Hines & Andrew Stueber On NFI List

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are placing sixth-round OL Chasen Hines and seventh-round OL Andrew Stueber on the non-football injury list.

Hines, 22, was a sixth-round pick out of LSU by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

During his four-year college career at LSU, Hines appeared in 35 games for the Tigers and made 17 starts.

Stueber, 23, was a seventh-round pick out of Michigan by New England in 2022.

He was second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

We will have more news on Hines and Stueber as it becomes available.