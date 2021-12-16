Patriots Place OLB Ronnie Perkins On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots officially placed rookie OLB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve Thursday.

Perkins will miss at least the next three games while on injured reserve.

Perkins, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. He was suspended for Oklahoma’s playoff game in 2019, as well as the first five games of the 2020 season due to a failed drug test. The Patriots took Perkins with pick No. 96 overall.

Perkins signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 that also includes a $840,618 signing bonus.

During his three-year career at Oklahoma, Perkins recorded 99 tackles, 16.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one deflection.