Patriots Place P Jake Bailey On IR, Sign P Michael Palardy

The New England Patriots have placed P Jake Bailey on injured reserve with a back injury and signed P Michael Palardy to their active roster, according to Field Yates.

Bailey will now miss at least the next four games before he can be activated.

Bailey, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots out of Stanford back in 2019.

He signed a four-year, $2,808,980 rookie deal with the Patriots but was set to make $3,986,000 in 2022 due to his Pro Bowl selection before agreeing to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension with New England in August.

In 2022, Bailey has appeared in nine games for the Patriots and totaled 1,557 yards on 37 attempts (42.1 YPA) including 12 downed inside the 20.