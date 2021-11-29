Patriots Place RB J.J. Taylor On COVID-19 List, Designate K Quinn Nordin To Return

The New England Patriots have placed RB J.J. Taylor on the COVID-19 list Monday and designated rookie K Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve, according to Field Yates.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Patriots to activate Nordin from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Taylor, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots and has been on and off of their active roster ever since.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in five games for the Patriots and rushed for 37 yards on 19 carries (1.9 YPC) to go along with four receptions for eight yards receiving and two touchdowns.