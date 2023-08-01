Patriots Place WR Jalen Hurd On Retired List, Claim WR Thyrick Pitts

The New England Patriots officially placed WR Jalen Hurd on the retired list Tuesday and claimed WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Bears.

Hurd, 27, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $2.3 million contract with the 49ers.

Unfortunately, Hurd suffered a back injury in 2019 that led to him being placed on injured reserve. Then he suffered a torn ACL last year during training camp and was eventually waived in November.

The Patriots signed Hurd to a contract a few weeks ago.

Hurd did not appear in an NFL game.

During his college career at Tennessee and Baylor, Hurd rushed for 2,844 yards on 637 carries to go along with 136 receptions for 1,438 yards receiving and 33 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 45 games.