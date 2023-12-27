Patriots Placing RB Rhamondre Stevenson On Injured Reserve

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are placing RB Rhamondre Stevenson on injured reserve.

Stevenson has missed time since Week 13 against the Chargers after suffering a high ankle during their loss. It’s yet another hit to a beleaguered New England offense.

Stevenson, 25, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,229,057 rookie contract that included a $749,057 signing bonus.

In 2023, Stevenson appeared in 12 games and recorded 156 rush attempts for 619 yards (4.0 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 38 receptions on 51 targets for 238 yards.