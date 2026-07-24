Patriots Placing S Brenden Schooler On NFI List

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said that they are placing special teams ace S Brenden Schooler on the team’s non-football injury list on Friday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Vrabel did not elaborate on Schooler’s injury.

Schooler, 29, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2022. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $2.6 million undrafted rookie contract when New England re-signed him to a three-year, $9 million contract in October 2024.

He’s entering the second year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $2 million in 2026.

In 2025, Schooler appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 19 tackles.