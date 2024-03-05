Patriots Placing Transition Tag On S Kyle Dugger

Jeremy Fowler reports the Patriots have placed the transition tag on S Kyle Dugger.

The projected franchise tag cost for a safety in 2024 is $17,123,000. The transition tag is $13.8 million but it does not entitle the Patriots to draft compensation if Dugger signs an offer sheet with another team.

This is a more affordable way for New England to keep Dugger on the roster while getting a chance to see how the market values him.

Dugger, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He just finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus.

In 2023, Dugger appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 109 tackles, one and a half sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.