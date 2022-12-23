Patriots Promote K Tristan Vizcaino, Make Three Other Moves

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are promoting K Tristan Vizcaino, WR Scotty Washington, and LS Tucker Addington from the practice squad for Week 16.

New England also placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve.

Vizcaino, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018. He eventually signed on with the Bengals on a futures deal for the 2019 season. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys for 2020 but was cut loose in April. coming out of training camp. From there, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Bengals, Vikings, 49ers, and Bills before ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Chargers in March of 2021.

Los Angeles elected to waive him in October. He re-signed to the practice squad but was let go again in January. The Patriots signed him and he bounced on and off the team for a while, with a short stint with the Cardinals in that time as well. He returned to New England’s practice squad last month.

In 2022, Vizcaino has appeared in one game for the Cardinals and one game for the Patriots, converting 2/2 field goals, 3/3 on extra point attempts, and recording two touchbacks.