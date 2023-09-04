Patriots Promote TE Pharaoh Brown To Active Roster, Sign DE Jeremiah Pharms To PS

The New England Patriots officially signed TE Pharaoh Brown to their active roster on Monday and added signed DE Jeremiah Pharms to their practice squad.

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

Brown, 28, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Brown to their active roster before once again releasing him at the start of the regular season. From there, he had brief stints with the Browns, Texans and Colts before recently joining the Patriots.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Texans and Browns, catching 12 passes for 117 yards receiving and no touchdowns.