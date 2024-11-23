Patriots Promote Two Players

The New England Patriots announced they have elevated TE Jack Westover and LB Keshawn Banks from the practice squad to the active roster.

Banks, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2023. He was waived after training camp and spent the season on the practice squad.

Green Bay re-signed him this past offseason but let him go at the end of camp again. He caught on with the Patriots practice squad and has spent time going back and forth to the active roster.

In 2024, Banks has appeared in one game for the Patriots and hasn’t recorded a statistic.