Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham Injures Throwing Shoulder, May Need Surgery

Jeff Howe of The Athletic is reporting Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham has a right shoulder injury that could require surgery.

According to Howe, Stidham has experienced pain in his shoulder while throwing the football.

New England placed Stidham on the physically unable to perform list last week and a source tells Howe that his return is not considered imminent at this time.

The Patriots placed Stidham on the PUP list on Wednesday and claimed QB Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Packers.

Stidham, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus.

In 2020, Stidham appeared in five games for the Patriots and completed 50 percent of his passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.