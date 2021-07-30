Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham To Miss Around 12 Weeks Following Back Surgery

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham underwent successful surgery on Wednesday for a back injury. According to Rapoport, Stidham should miss around 12 weeks, which means he still has a chance to return this season.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic previously mentioned that Stidham has experienced pain in his shoulder while throwing the football.

The Patriots placed Stidham on the PUP list on Wednesday and claimed QB Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Packers.

Stidham, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus.

In 2020, Stidham appeared in five games for the Patriots and completed 50 percent of his passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.