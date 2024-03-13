Patriots Re-Sign OLB Anfernee Jennings

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have re-signed OLB Anfernee Jennings to a three-year contract.

The deal has a base value of $12 million and can be worth as much as $24 million, per Rapoport.

Jennings, 26, was drafted by the Patriots out of Alabama in the third round with the No. 87 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He just finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,331,089 including a $903,179 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jennings appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and recorded 66 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.