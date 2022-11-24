Patriots Re-Sign RB J.J. Taylor To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots officially signed RB J.J. Taylor to their practice squad on Thursday.
Here’s the Patriots’ updated practice squad:
- DB Brad Hawkins
- LB Cameron McGrone
- OL Bill Murray
- WR Tre Nixon
- DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
- DL LaBryan Ray (Injured)
- TE Matt Sokol
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr
- TE Scotty Washington
- LB Jamie Collins
- QB Garrett Gilbert
- LB Calvin Munson
- G Hayden Howerton
- OT Hunter Thedford
- K Tristan Vizcaino
- RB J.J. Taylor
Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.
The Patriots opted to waive Taylor earlier in the week.
In 2022, Taylor has appeared in one game for the Patriots and rushed for nine yards on 10 carries to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.
