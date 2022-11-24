Patriots Re-Sign RB J.J. Taylor To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots officially signed RB J.J. Taylor to their practice squad on Thursday.

Here’s the Patriots’ updated practice squad:

DB Brad Hawkins LB Cameron McGrone OL Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr DL LaBryan Ray (Injured) TE Matt Sokol WR Lynn Bowden Jr TE Scotty Washington LB Jamie Collins QB Garrett Gilbert LB Calvin Munson G Hayden Howerton OT Hunter Thedford K Tristan Vizcaino RB J.J. Taylor

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

The Patriots opted to waive Taylor earlier in the week.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in one game for the Patriots and rushed for nine yards on 10 carries to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.