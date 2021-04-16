Patriots Re-Sign RFA CB J.C. Jackson

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the Patriots restricted free agent CB J.C. Jackson has signed his restricted tender on Friday.

The second-round tender is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Jackson was an interesting restricted free agent, given that some thought the second-round tender could be low enough for another team to consider signing him to an offer sheet. However, it looks like the cost proved to be too much for teams to take on in a year with a significant cap decline.

Jackson, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He signed a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal and made a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

Jackson is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 40 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and 14 pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.