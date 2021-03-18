Patriots Re-Signing C David Andrews

Kim Jones reports that the Patriots are re-signing C David Andrews to a contract.

Andrews decided to test the open market after working on a deal with the Patriots.

The Dolphins, Falcons and Packers were all mentioned as potential landing spots for Andrews.

Andrews, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

Andrews missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but received medical clearance to return last May. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Andrews appeared in 12 games for the Patriots, starting all 12 at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 14 center out of 36 qualifying players.

