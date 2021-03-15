Patriots Re-Signing DL Deatrich Wise

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are re-signing DL Deatrich Wise.

This isn’t as splashy as some of New England’s other additions today but it locks up a key role player for the defense for 2021.

Wise, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $2.98 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

In 2020, Wise appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 49 tackles 2.5 sacks and one fumble returned for a touchdown. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 31 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.