Patriots Re-Signing EDGE Josh Uche

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are re-signing EDGE Josh Uche to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Interestingly enough, Garfafolo says that Uche had more money on the table from other teams, but opted to remain in New England.

Uche was actually a trade candidate for the Patriots at the deadline last year, so it interesting that he’s back in New England.

Uche, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.

Uche was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024.

In 2023, Uche appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and recorded 15 tackles and three sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.