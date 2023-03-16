Patriots Re-Signing LB Mack Wilson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are re-signing LB Mack Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $2.2 million.

The Texans and Browns were linked to Wilson during free agency.

Wilson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He just finished out his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract.

The Browns traded Wilson to the Patriots one year ago today in exchange for LB Chase Winovich.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 36 total tackles, one and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.