Patriots Re-Signing OL Michael Onwenu To Three-Year Deal

The New England Patriots are re-signing OL Michael Onwenu to a three-year deal worth $57 million, including $38 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.

Onwenu will receive a $22.5 million signing bonus.

Onwenu, 26, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2020. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.497 million deal that included a signing bonus of $202,468.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Onwenu appeared in 15 games and made 15 starts for the Patriots, four at guard and 11 at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.