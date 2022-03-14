Patriots Re-Signing QB Brian Hoyer To Two-Year, $4M Deal

Per his agency, Patriots QB Brian Hoyer is re-signing with the team on a two-year deal. Jeremy Fowler reports that the deal is worth $4 million with a total of $3 million guaranteed.

Hoyer, 36, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. He spent three years in New England before bouncing around with a number of teams including the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, and Bears.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017 but was cut loose in the first year of his deal. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal shortly after but later released him.

From there, Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts in 2019 but was released before the 2020 season. Hoyer returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Hoyer appeared in five games for the Patriots completed 9 of 11 pass attempts for 227 yards and one touchdown.