Patriots Re-Signing QB Malik Cunningham To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that QB Malik Cunningham officially cleared waivers on Wednesday and will now re-sign to the Patriots’ practice squad.

The undrafted rookie was promoted a couple of weeks ago and actually served as the backup quarterback for a game. But a bigger role didn’t materialize and it looks like New England is hoping to send him back to the practice squad.

Cunningham, 24, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad shortly after.

During his college career, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.